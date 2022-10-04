Join the New Economic Movement! Learn Everything You Need to Know About Cryptocurrency

Would you like to learn the quickest and easiest way to get into cryptocurrency investing? This course will teach you how to buy Bitcoin using Coinbase and how to send it to two different exchanges: Poloniex and Bittrex. You will learn everything from how to convert Bitcoin into other 'altcoins' to how to cash out and return the money back to your bank account. Perhaps most importantly, you'll study how to protect your hard earned money. There's no question, 2017 is the year for cryptocurrency! The past few months have seen an explosive amount of growth and it's only the beginning. Only .01% of the world's population is invested in cryptocurrency, and it has a market cap of a billion! We're talking peanuts. This number is projected to hit 7 trillion by 2020! Don't delay—start studying cryptocurrency today.
- Learn how to convert fiat (USD or Euro) to Bitcoin using Coinbase
- Learn 3 different buying strategies that will allow you to make gains on a short term, medium term & long term basis
- Convert between Bitcoin & other altcoins using the top Cryptocurrency Exchanges so you can buy and sell each day
- Identify projects w/ fantastic potential & huge gains
- Learn how to apply long/medium/short term trading strategies
- Understand how to protect your hard earned money
- Research which cryptocurrencies are worth investing in
- Get access to a private community where you can ask questions, discuss strategies & receive live updates on the market
Sam Capizzi is a host of an informational YouTube Channel about new up and coming technology and financial analysis in the Blockchain space. While traveling the world, Sam fell in love with the concept of cryptocurrencies and the problems they solve. Since then, he spent three years studying cryptocurrency before eventually starting an educational and Blockchain awareness YouTube channel. His goal is to teach you everything he has learned and experienced in the cryptocurrency industry.
Details & Requirements
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
- Certification of completion not included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Experience level required: all levels
