Unwind After a Rough Day with This Powerful Home Massager

Description

Built-in heater for added comfort

4 independently controllable zones & 3 intensity levels allowing you to target massages

5 pre-programmed modes for quick, simple massages

Flexible & foldable for easy transport

If you suffer from aches and pains throughout your body or simply want to experience a professional quality massage from the comfort of your own home, then this Belmint Full Body Massager is for you! Designed with your comfort in mind, the flexible plush massage mat is equipped with 10 invigorating massage motors, targeting your neck, back, lumbar area and legs to relieve pain and stiffness in your entire body. Finished off with a built-in heater and an interactive controller, you will think you’re at the spa every time you use it.