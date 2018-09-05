Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

1000X Zoom 1080p Microscope Camera

This Super Portable Microscope Gives You a 1000x Zoom & Takes Photos with Just a Click

by Neva Tech
Description

Sink into a whole new microscopic world with this simple, portable microscope! This microscope camera will allow you to view the smallest of details in high resolution at up to 1000x their actual size directly on your computer screen. It's great for examining jewelry, coins, stamps, electronics, skin, hair — not to mention scientific or medical research. Plus, it's got 8 LED lights built in with a dimmer switch to help you achieve the perfect light for examination.

  • Magnifies objects up to 1000 times their original size
  • Uses a dynamic image sensor & 8 super-bright white LED lights to create crisp, detailed images
  • Allows you to snap photos & save to your computer to avoid disrupting your image w/ a single click
  • Comes w/ a stabilizing stand so you can focus easily
  • Adjusts between 40x & 1000x w/ ease

Specs

  • Dimensions: 9" x 5" x 4"
  • Resolution: 1080p

Compatibility

  • Compatible with iOS and Android phones with an OTG adapter (not included)

Includes

  • Microscope
  • Cable
  • Manual

