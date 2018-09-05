This Super Portable Microscope Gives You a 1000x Zoom & Takes Photos with Just a Click

DescriptionSink into a whole new microscopic world with this simple, portable microscope! This microscope camera will allow you to view the smallest of details in high resolution at up to 1000x their actual size directly on your computer screen. It's great for examining jewelry, coins, stamps, electronics, skin, hair — not to mention scientific or medical research. Plus, it's got 8 LED lights built in with a dimmer switch to help you achieve the perfect light for examination.
