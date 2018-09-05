This Super Portable Microscope Gives You a 1000x Zoom & Takes Photos with Just a Click

Description

Magnifies objects up to 1000 times their original size

Uses a dynamic image sensor & 8 super-bright white LED lights to create crisp, detailed images

Allows you to snap photos & save to your computer to avoid disrupting your image w/ a single click

Comes w/ a stabilizing stand so you can focus easily

Adjusts between 40x & 1000x w/ ease

Sink into a whole new microscopic world with this simple, portable microscope! This microscope camera will allow you to view the smallest of details in high resolution at up to 1000x their actual size directly on your computer screen. It's great for examining jewelry, coins, stamps, electronics, skin, hair — not to mention scientific or medical research. Plus, it's got 8 LED lights built in with a dimmer switch to help you achieve the perfect light for examination.