Power Through Important Books & Interesting Topics in Just 12 Minutes Each

Description

Expand your knowledge despite a busy schedule by reading micro books from different topics

Select a book that you want & the 12min team will synthesize it into a short but comprehensive micro book

Access micro books in text or audio forms

Read anywhere with or without internet connection

12min gives you access to hundreds of micro books in text and narrative form for you to explore. Every month, you'll get 30 new titles that are designed to be read and digested in just 12 minutes so you can learn on the go. Search for any book title in the extensive library or suggest new breakdowns to the 12min experts and they'll add it to the library. You can choose micro books from many different genres, send them to your Kindle Account, and enjoy reading them even while not having internet access.