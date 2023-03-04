Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Home > Bedding

1800 Series Bamboo Extra Soft 4-Piece Sheet Set

Sleep Like a Baby On Silky Bamboo Sheets

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
ADD TO CART
Choose Options
Ending In:
wishlist
Look no further than these sheets for a good night's sleep! Buttery soft and extremely light weight, these sheets are made with double brushed microfiber, giving you a more breathable, silkier bed. Your dreams miss you, you'll revisit them once you're sleeping on these.

  • Complete set w/ deep pockets will fit your mattress perfectly
  • Double brushed microfiber breathes 50% better than cotton, providing better temperature control
  • Hypoallergenic sheets are resistant to dust mites
  • Made w/ elastic all around the fitted sheet to secure your bottom sheet

Details & Requirements

  • Size: queen
  • Color: grey
  • Flat sheet dimensions: 90" x 102"
  • Fitted sheet dimensions: 60" x 80"
  • Pillowcase dimensions: 20" x 30"
  • Material: 100% microfiber bamboo
  • Fits mattresses up to 16" thick

Includes

  • Flat sheet
  • Fitted sheet
  • 2 pillowcases

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Apr 17 - Apr 20