Sleep Like a Baby On Silky Bamboo Sheets

Look no further than these sheets for a good night's sleep! Buttery soft and extremely light weight, these sheets are made with double brushed microfiber, giving you a more breathable, silkier bed. Your dreams miss you, you'll revisit them once you're sleeping on these.
- Complete set w/ deep pockets will fit your mattress perfectly
- Double brushed microfiber breathes 50% better than cotton, providing better temperature control
- Hypoallergenic sheets are resistant to dust mites
- Made w/ elastic all around the fitted sheet to secure your bottom sheet