1MORE iBFree Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

Experience a Higher Standard of Active Wireless Listening

$45.99 $59.99 23% off
by 1MORE

1MORE IBFREE SPORT BLUETOOTH IN-EAR HEADPHONES - Space Grey 1MORE IBFREE SPORT BLUETOOTH IN-EAR HEADPHONES - Blue 1MORE IBFREE SPORT BLUETOOTH IN-EAR HEADPHONES - Red
Description

With improved sound quality, pairing, increased water protection and battery life, the iBFree's are setting a new standard for active listening. Perfected ergonomics and a durable aluminum alloy body ensure a secure and extremely lightweight fit so you can enjoy your music while breaking a sweat.

  • Enjoy your music while staying active thanks to the lightweight ergonomic sport design
  • Listen for longer w/ extended battery life
  • Experience meticiulous wireless sound quality w/ Bluetooth 4.1 & aptX Coding
  • Resist outdoor conditions w/ IPX6 water protection
  • Play your music from up to 35' away

Specs

  • IPX6 waterproof rating
  • Bluetooth range: 35'
  • Playtime: 9 hours
  • Standby time: 90 days
  • Material: aluminum alloy

Includes

  • iBFree Bluetooth Sport In-Ear Headphones (space grey)
  • 3 sets of silicone ear tips
  • 3 sets of sports grips
  • Micro USB charging cable

Terms

All sales final.
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jun 24 - Jun 27