Experience a Higher Standard of Active Wireless Listening

Description
With improved sound quality, pairing, increased water protection and battery life, the iBFree's are setting a new standard for active listening. Perfected ergonomics and a durable aluminum alloy body ensure a secure and extremely lightweight fit so you can enjoy your music while breaking a sweat.
- Enjoy your music while staying active thanks to the lightweight ergonomic sport design
- Listen for longer w/ extended battery life
- Experience meticiulous wireless sound quality w/ Bluetooth 4.1 & aptX Coding
- Resist outdoor conditions w/ IPX6 water protection
- Play your music from up to 35' away