1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones

The World's First THX Certified Headphones Have Been Expertly Tuned by a Grammy Winner

by 1MORE
Sometimes, more really is better, like in the case of the 1More Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones. These elite headphones are the first to be THX® Certified, and have been expertly tuned by Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi for a fully balanced and ultra-realistic soundstage. With all the incredible sound and noise-isolating features, you'd assume these babies are bulky and hard to carry, but you'd be wrong. They are extremely portable, and slip comfortably in your ear for all day wear.

"The 1More Triple Driver is a great-sounding in-ear headphone for its relatively modest price point." 4/5 Stars, CNET Editors'
Winner of Technology X's Editor's Choice Award
8.9/10, SoundGuys
4.5/5 Stars, TechRadar

  • Diamond-like carbon dynamic driver + 3 balanced armatures deliver unsurpassed dynamic power & definition
  • Streamlined aluminum sound chamber w/ perfected ergonomics ensures exceptional comfort & noise isolation
  • Intelligent controls let you control volume, change tracks, & make crystal clear calls w/ the microphone
  • Four drivers in each ear are dedicated to silky highs, detailed mids, & deep bass
  • 45º oblique angled ear fittings naturally match your ear canals for a secure fit & an intimate soundstage
  • High frequency range extends to 40,000Hz, giving music an incredible range of elements
  • Tangle-resitant & tough thanks to a Kevlar core cable

Details & Requirements

  • Weight: 18.5 g
  • Cable length: 1.25 m
  • Oxygen-free copper wire
  • Pluf: 3.5mm gold plated
  • Frequency range: 20-40,000 Hz
  • Impedance: 32Ω
  • Sensitivity: 99 dB
  • Rated power: 5 mW

Compatibility

  • Apple and Android devices

Includes

  • Headphones
  • Luxurious gift box
  • Leather traveling case
  • 9 ear tip sizes
  • 1/4" and airline adapters
  • Matching shirt clip

