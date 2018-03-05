The World's First THX Certified Headphones Have Been Expertly Tuned by a Grammy Winner

Diamond-like carbon dynamic driver + 3 balanced armatures deliver unsurpassed dynamic power & definition

Streamlined aluminum sound chamber w/ perfected ergonomics ensures exceptional comfort & noise isolation

Intelligent controls let you control volume, change tracks, & make crystal clear calls w/ the microphone

Four drivers in each ear are dedicated to silky highs, detailed mids, & deep bass

45º oblique angled ear fittings naturally match your ear canals for a secure fit & an intimate soundstage

High frequency range extends to 40,000Hz, giving music an incredible range of elements

Tangle-resitant & tough thanks to a Kevlar core cable

Sometimes, more really is better, like in the case of the 1More Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones. These elite headphones are the first to be THX® Certified, and have been expertly tuned by Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi for a fully balanced and ultra-realistic soundstage. With all the incredible sound and noise-isolating features, you'd assume these babies are bulky and hard to carry, but you'd be wrong. They are extremely portable, and slip comfortably in your ear for all day wear.