1Voice Bluetooth 100% Wirefree Earbuds

Give Yourself Multitasking Flexibility with These Wireless Earbuds.

by 1VoiceNYC
(225)
Wireless earbuds are the way of the future, but even traditional Bluetooth earbuds don't eliminate wires completely. The 1Voice Bluetooth 100% Wirefree Earbuds are finally changing that with their 100% wirefree design. Using cutting-edge 4.2 Bluetooth technology and a minimalist design, these earbuds will fit comfortably in your ears without falling out, and deliver top-notch sound too. They are the smallest, most lightweight earbuds around, giving you the freedom to move around naturally.

  • Ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in your ears & not fall out
  • Include a speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery & mic in each earbud
  • Work independently, or paired
  • Play for up to 4 hours without recharging

Details & Requirement

  • CSR 4.2 Bluetooth Chipset
  • Bluetooth range: up to 30 ft
  • Battery: 65 mAh per earphone
  • Stereo play time: 3.5-4 hours
  • Mono play time: 5-6 hours
  • Charging time: 1.5-2 hours
  • cVc 6.0 active noise cancellation
  • Impedance: 16Ω
  • Sensitivity: 105 dB
  • Frequency: 20Hz-20kHz

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth 4.2-compatible devices

Includes

  • 1Voice Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
  • Carrying case
  • Charging cable
  • 4 rubber ear tips

