Give Yourself Multitasking Flexibility with These Wireless Earbuds.

Ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in your ears & not fall out

Include a speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery & mic in each earbud

Work independently, or paired

Play for up to 4 hours without recharging

Wireless earbuds are the way of the future, but even traditional Bluetooth earbuds don't eliminate wires completely. The 1Voice Bluetooth 100% Wirefree Earbuds are finally changing that with their 100% wirefree design. Using cutting-edge 4.2 Bluetooth technology and a minimalist design, these earbuds will fit comfortably in your ears without falling out, and deliver top-notch sound too. They are the smallest, most lightweight earbuds around, giving you the freedom to move around naturally.