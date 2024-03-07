Plug In Your Favorite Headphones & Charge Your iPhone 7. At the Same Time.

You may have bought an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus and resigned yourself to a life of losing AirPods and other wireless headphones as you navigate life without a jack. Well, buck up! These 2-in-1 cables allow you to charge your iPhone 7 while still plugged in with your favorite headphones. Just plug it in and you can use one side of the adapter to plug in your wired headphones, and the other to send a charge to your phone from the wall. All your bases are covered.
- Use your existing wired headsets or headphones w/ your new iPhone
- Enhance audio experience by allowing wired listening
- Charge your phone while listening to music w/ attached Lightning adapter cord
- Plug into iPhones as far back as iPhone 5 for backwards compatibility