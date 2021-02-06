Make Every Night the Best Sleep of Your Life with These Silky Bamboo Sheets

Make your bed your paradise with the 6-piece 2000 Series luxury sheets. Boasting ultimate softness and comfort from eco-friendly bamboo yarn and ultra soft microfiber, these silky, breathable sheets will keep you warm while giving you those curl-up-in-bed chills at the end of a long day. Get the sleep you deserve by upgrading from those hot, itchy, rough sheets to the 2000 Series!
- Deep pockets fit extra thick mattresses for added comfort
- Wrinkle-free to give you a nice smooth sleep every night
- Silky finish & feel make the sheets feel extra breathable