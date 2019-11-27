Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods

Never Run Out of Power Again for Your Apple Devices with This 3-in-1 Portable 5,200 mAh Power Pack

by IPM

It's common to use your Apple Watch once your iPhone runs out of power since you can use it for playing music or taking calls. But what if your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods are all out? Never worry about this scenario again with this 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank. With a built-in 5200mAh rechargeable battery, this charger charges devices all at the same time without uneven current distribution. It's compatible with all versions of Apple Watch Series 1 to 4, AirPods 1 & 2, and most iPhones & iPad. Measuring 4.7" x 1.7" x 1.2", this compact power pack is perfect for everyday use, lessens space while adding up much-needed power.

  • Power up your Watch, AirPods, or phone at the same time w/ the built-in 5,200mAh battery
  • Charge your devices safely w/ the intelligent safety protection
  • Take this power pack anywhere thanks to its compact size & small tubular design
  • Charge any version of your Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or AirPods

  • Color: black, gray
  • Materials: ACS + aluminum alloy
  • Product dimensions: 4.7" x 1.7" x 1.2"
  • Weight: 0.49 lb
  • Output port: USB
  • Input: 5V/2A
  • Output: 5V/2.1A
  • USB port: 1
  • Battery capacity: 5,200 mAh
  • Function: 3-in-1 power supply
  • Portable & compact
  • Supports over-charged, over-discharged, over-voltage, over-current & short circuit protection
  • Manufacturer's 30-day warranty

  • Apple Watch: SERIES 4 (40mm & 44mm), SERIES 3/2/1 (38mm & 42mm)
  • AirPods: 1 & 2
  • iPhone: X/ 8/ 8 Plus, 7/ 7 Plus/ 6/ 6s Plus/ SE/ 5s/ 5c/ 5
  • iPad, iPad mini

  • 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods (Black+Gray)
  • Cable

