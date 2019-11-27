Never Run Out of Power Again for Your Apple Devices with This 3-in-1 Portable 5,200 mAh Power Pack

DescriptionIt's common to use your Apple Watch once your iPhone runs out of power since you can use it for playing music or taking calls. But what if your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods are all out? Never worry about this scenario again with this 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank. With a built-in 5200mAh rechargeable battery, this charger charges devices all at the same time without uneven current distribution. It's compatible with all versions of Apple Watch Series 1 to 4, AirPods 1 & 2, and most iPhones & iPad. Measuring 4.7" x 1.7" x 1.2", this compact power pack is perfect for everyday use, lessens space while adding up much-needed power.
