Apps + Software > Security > VPN

Surfshark VPN Subscriptions

Access Your Favorite Content on Unlimited Devices Using Torrent-Friendly Servers

Description

You shouldn't be forced to choose between speed and privacy when you're surfing with a VPN; and, thanks to Surfshark, you won't have to. With 500+ torrent-friendly servers and unlimited data, Surfshark lets you sidestep geo-restrictions and enjoy your favorite content at blazing speeds anywhere. Military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols keep you safe online, and Surfshark's no logging policy ensures your data stays private. Plus, as the only VPN that offers unlimited simultaneous connections, Surfshark brings true browsing freedom to your entire household.

  • Browse securely, even on public WiFi, w/ AES-256-GCM encryption
  • Surf restriction-free w/ unlimited data & bandwidth on unlimited devices
  • CleanWeb™ feature blocks ads, trackers & malware while you browse
  • Access 500+ servers in 38 countries worldwide
  • Protect your true IP from websites w/ WebRTC protection
  • Mitigate risks w/ IPv6 leak protection, kill switch & Zero-knowledge DNS
  • Enjoy content faster w/ optimized online streaming & torrent-friendly servers
  • Evade geo-restrictions & access your favorite sites anywhere
  • Browse w/ peace of mind thanks to a strict no logging policy

Strict No Logging Policy

System Requirements

  • Google Chrome: 25 or later
  • Firefox: 57 or later
  • Windows 7 or later
  • Android 5.0 or later
  • iOS 9.0 or later

Important Details

  • Length of access: 3 years
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Unlimited number of devices and simultaneous connections
  • Unlimited data
  • Unlimited bandwidth
  • Bypasses geo-restrictions
  • Access to 500+ servers in 38 countries
  • CleanWeb™ feature blocks ads, trackers, and malware
  • Kill switch feature
  • Based in the British Virgin Islands
  • Not based in a "14 Eyes" or "Enemy of the Internet Country"
  • Torrent-friendly servers
  • 24/7 customer service
  • IP address masking
  • Zero-knowledge DNS
  • IPV6 leak protection
  • WebRTC protection

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.