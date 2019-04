Description

Make a bold statement w/ a handmade leather duffel

Use as the perfect weekender/day-tripper bag

Easily carry w/ the built-in handles & shoulder strap

Stow your goods w/ interior & exterior pockets

Family run and operated, Kodiak prides itself on making heirloom-quality leather pieces that can be passed on for generations. This leather duffel makes for the perfect day-tripper/weekender bag. Its quality leather construction makes it a statement piece for jet setters and cabin-dwellers alike, and you can trust it to keep up no matter where your day takes you.