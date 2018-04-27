The World's First 3D 5.1 Virtual Surround Sound Earbuds Have Arrived From the Future

Immerse yourself in true replicated audio & enjoy the best sound you'll ever hear on an earbud

Frequencies are clearly separated to provide clairty & 3D 5.1 Virtual Surround Sound

Packs the same bass response you'd get in a subwoofer into a earbud

Intrasonic frequencies develop in the back cavity allowing you to hear crystal clear bass

Viscoelastic material inside the mechanical structure refines frequencies to produce clear output & absorbs unwanted feedback

In-line mcirophone & control button allows you to make calls and control track and volume

The 360 Earphones have redesigned the mechanical structure of earbuds using patented technology to combine electro-acoustic theory and electro-acoustic materials to produce sound that comes through the precise way it was created. These futuristic earphones have taken ten years of research and development to produce, reappropriating the instrumental design process to the mechanics of an earphone. Armed with 5.1 Virtual Surround Sound, the 360's will let you enjoy every sound the exact way it was recorded, in the directional way it was intended.