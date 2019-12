Description

1st Knife: 13.5" overall length, 8.25" blade length

2nd Knife: 13" overall length, 7.5" blade length

3rd Knife: 12" overall length, 6.5" blade length

4th Knife: 11" overall length, 5.75" blade length

5th Knife: 9" overall length, 4" blade length

Get all the slicing and cutting tools that you need in one set. Black Forge KnivesĀ® brings you this 5-Piece Professional Damascus Chef's Kitchen Set. These knives are specially built for different kitchen needs. Chop, slice, and dice meat, veggies, and all other ingredients like a pro. Made with Damascus steel as blades and rosewood as handles, these knives ensure precise and smooth cutting.