Description

Sleep more comfortably w/ double-brushed microfibers

16″deep pocket fitted sheets are perfect for oversized mattresses

Use for longer thanks to the durable weave & simple care instructions

Hypoallergenic & antimicrobial fabric is ideal for allergy sufferers & sensitive skin

Hitting the snooze button will be second nature when you're swaddled up in these premium sheets. Made from imported double-brushed microfiber yarns, this six-piece sheet set makes for a softer, more breathable sleeping experience. It's spun from premium yarns that are twice as durable as cotton, while staying smooth and wrinkle-free; and, with simple care instructions, cleaning these sheets will be as sweet as the dreams you're having.