A-Audio Legacy Noise Cancelling Headphones with 3-Stage Technology

Experience A Revolution In Sound with These CES-Honored Headphones

by A-Audio
Built with 40mm drivers, powerful circuitry, and anti-vibration aluminum for a power-backed soundstage, the A-Audio Legacy Over-Ear Headphones provide an unrivaled listening experience to connoisseurs of sound. Incorporating patented 3-Stage Technology, the Legacy allows a user to switch between passive audio, bass enhanced, and active noise cancellation modes to curate the best experience for the moment.

8.5/10, Sound Guys
CES Innovation Awards, 2015 Honoree

  • 3-Stage Technology allows you to select the best sound for the moment
  • Chrome-plating, steel construction w/ zinc hinges give the headphones added durability
  • Closed circumaural ear cups w/ memory foam padding provide comfort & isolated sound
  • Dual jacks allow you to share music w/ friends
  • Detachable phone cord w/ remote & mic for connecting to your mobile device
  • Battery: Rechargeable Lithium ion battery
  • Battery life: Up to 12 hours
  • Materials: Leather band, steel octagonal bezels

Includes

  • A-Audio Legacy Over-Ear Headphones (liquid chrome)
  • Hard-shell Travel Case
  • Cleaning Cloth
  • 1/4" Gold-Plated Adapter
  • Detachable Phone Cord
  • Audio Only Cable
  • Micro-USB Cable
  • 2 AAA Batteries
  • Warranty Card
  • User Manual

