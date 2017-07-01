Experience A Revolution In Sound with These CES-Honored Headphones

Built with 40mm drivers, powerful circuitry, and anti-vibration aluminum for a power-backed soundstage, the A-Audio Legacy Over-Ear Headphones provide an unrivaled listening experience to connoisseurs of sound. Incorporating patented 3-Stage Technology, the Legacy allows a user to switch between passive audio, bass enhanced, and active noise cancellation modes to curate the best experience for the moment.
8.5/10, Sound Guys
CES Innovation Awards, 2015 Honoree
- 3-Stage Technology allows you to select the best sound for the moment
- Chrome-plating, steel construction w/ zinc hinges give the headphones added durability
- Closed circumaural ear cups w/ memory foam padding provide comfort & isolated sound
- Dual jacks allow you to share music w/ friends
- Detachable phone cord w/ remote & mic for connecting to your mobile device