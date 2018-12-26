Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Ableton Music Production Mastery Bundle

Ending In:
Add to Cart - $29
Add to Cart ($29)
$1,393
97% off
wishlist
(25)
Courses
7
Enrolled
245

What's Included

Ultimate Ableton Live Part 1: The Interface And The Basics
$199 Value
Ultimate Ableton Live Part 2: Recording & Warping
$199 Value
Ultimate Ableton Live Part 3: Producing & Editing
$199 Value
Ultimate Ableton Live Part 4: Synths & Samplers
$199 Value
Ultimate Ableton Live Part 5: MIDI & Audio Effects
$199 Value
Ultimate Ableton Live Part 6: DJ Techniques & Controllers
$199 Value
Ultimate Ableton Live Part 7: MaxForLive
$199 Value

Product Details

1 of 7

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours

Ultimate Ableton Live Part 1: The Interface And The Basics

Learn the Basics of Ableton Live

By SkillSuccess | in Online Courses

Ableton Live is one of the most important tools in music production today and this 7-part series is your ticket to going from beginner to pro. In this first course, you'll get an introduction to the basics.

  • Access 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Navigate 100% of Ableton Live
  • Work in the Session View & Arrangement View of Ableton Live
  • Record audio, Midi, & understand Live’s signal flow

Instructor

Jason Allen is a PhD in music, and was recently named one of the semi-finalists for the Grammy Foundations "Music Educator" award.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours

Ultimate Ableton Live Part 2: Recording & Warping

Delve Into the Best Recording Techniques for Ableton Live

By SkillSuccess | in Online Courses

In this class, you'll cover everything you need to know about recording in Ableton Live — including recording techniques in general. From hardware needs and setup to audio interfacing, MIDI recording and much more, you'll take your Ableton Live skills to the next level.

  • Access 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to record audio using the best techniques for the home studio
  • Know how to record MIDI using keyboard input, controller, or manually inputting notes
  • Understand & setup tracks for Warping using Live’s powerful Warping engine

Instructor

Jason Allen is a PhD in music, and was recently named one of the semi-finalists for the Grammy Foundations "Music Educator" award.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
3.5 hours

Ultimate Ableton Live Part 3: Producing & Editing

Start Producing & Editing Your Own Music

By SkillSuccess | in Online Courses

This in-depth class delves into tons of content, tricks, and tips. You'll cover how to produce using Ableton Live, starting from working with clips and going all the way up to some advanced production techniques. You'll get six sessions to play around with, including a finished, published complete track to help you learn the essence of producing with Ableton Live.

  • Access 3.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Produce music using Ableton Live
  • Use drum samples to edit, arrange, & create unique drum beats of your own
  • Work inside Ableton Live for completing full tracks
  • Kickstart your productions w/ the instructor's tracks

Instructor

Jason Allen is a PhD in music, and was recently named one of the semi-finalists for the Grammy Foundations "Music Educator" award.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
5.5 hours

Ultimate Ableton Live Part 4: Synths & Samplers

Start Using Synths & Samplers In Ableton Live

By SkillSuccess | in Online Courses

In this course, you'll take a deep dive into all of the Ableton Live Instruments, with considerable detail on each individual one. You'll also discuss synthesis tricks and tips, getting the most out of your samplers, and a wide variety of production tips.

  • Access 5.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Produce music using Ableton Live
  • Use drum samples to edit, arrange, & create unique drum beats on your own
  • Work w/ Ableton’s powerful Racks interface
  • Create sounds from scratching using all of the Ableton Live Instruments

Instructor

Jason Allen is a PhD in music, and was recently named one of the semi-finalists for the Grammy Foundations "Music Educator" award.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
4.5 hours

Ultimate Ableton Live Part 5: MIDI & Audio Effects

So You Want to Be a DJ? This Course Will Help

By SkillSuccess | in Online Courses

If you want to be a DJ, you need to know how to get the most out of Ableton Live's MIDI and audio effects capabilities. This course takes you through many MIDI effects, the Racks interface, and every single Ableton Live audio effect so you can get up to speed using all of them and understand how to integrate them into an awesome set.

  • Access 4.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Produce music using Ableton Live
  • Master using all of the Ableton Live Effects
  • DJ & perform music using Ableton Live

Instructor

Jason Allen is a PhD in music, and was recently named one of the semi-finalists for the Grammy Foundations "Music Educator" award.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
2.5 hours

Ultimate Ableton Live Part 6: DJ Techniques & Controllers

Learn the Expert Techniques Your Favorite DJs Use At the Club

By SkillSuccess | in Online Courses

In this class, you'll focus on using Ableton Live for DJing and performing. You'll get a walkthrough of the basics of using controllers, Audio Effect Racks, and some other tricks. The course gets a cherry on top with a visit from DJ James Patrick, an internationally-known DJ who will stop by to show you some of his favorite techniques.

  • Access 2.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Master using Audio Effect Racks for powerful multi-effects
  • DJ & perform music using Ableton Live

Instructor

Jason Allen is a PhD in music, and was recently named one of the semi-finalists for the Grammy Foundations "Music Educator" award.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
5.5 hours

Ultimate Ableton Live Part 7: MaxForLive

By SkillSuccess | in Online Courses

MaxForLive is a powerful tool that lets users design their own instruments, effects, and devices. It's notoriously difficult to learn but in this course, you'll attempt to access it like a new language. You'll learn small blocks and patches, understanding the how and why along the way. As you grow your vocabulary, you "learn how to learn" more and more.

  • Access 5.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Use MaxForLive to create custom devices in Ableton Live
  • Speak the syntax of MaxForLive & know how to find answers
  • Design unique MaxForLive patches for sale, sharing, & using in your own music

Instructor

Jason Allen is a PhD in music, and was recently named one of the semi-finalists for the Grammy Foundations "Music Educator" award.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.