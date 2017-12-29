All the Action Cam Features for a Fraction of the Action Cam Price

Time lapse photo & video lets you take long exposures for cool time-passing looks

AQUA Mode allows you to record underwater

Supports 4 FOV options to select the right look for your recordings

Design allows you to control different features of CX w/ only two buttons

Easily connects to the ACTIVEON app to record video remotely from your smartphone or upload video quickly to social media

Not so keen on going all in on a GoPro? The Activeon CX is packed with advanced components and features, allowing you to record awesome 1080p HD video while on the move. With a powerful built-in battery, simple two-button control, and four fields-of-vision to choose from, Activeon gives you all the flexibility you want from an action cam without the massive price tag.