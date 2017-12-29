All the Action Cam Features for a Fraction of the Action Cam Price

Not so keen on going all in on a GoPro? The Activeon CX is packed with advanced components and features, allowing you to record awesome 1080p HD video while on the move. With a powerful built-in battery, simple two-button control, and four fields-of-vision to choose from, Activeon gives you all the flexibility you want from an action cam without the massive price tag.
'I’m happy to say that the Activeon CX action camera not only works as well as GoPro’s base Hero model, but is much more feature rich for less money.' Paul Strauss, Technabob
- Time lapse photo & video lets you take long exposures for cool time-passing looks
- AQUA Mode allows you to record underwater
- Supports 4 FOV options to select the right look for your recordings
- Design allows you to control different features of CX w/ only two buttons
- Easily connects to the ACTIVEON app to record video remotely from your smartphone or upload video quickly to social media