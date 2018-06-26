Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Air Bud Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Liberate Your Bluetooth Listening For a Fraction of The Cost

by Neva Tech
Description

Bringing you the convenience of Apple's AirPods minus the sucker punch to your checking account, the Air Buds make wireless listening accessible for everyone. You can stay connected with state-of-the-art Bluetooth 4.2 tech and enjoy crisp audio with minimal bulk. And, with the included charging case, you can bring an extra 10 charges for your earbuds wherever your playlists take you.

  • Stay reliably connected w/ Bluetooth 4.2 technology
  • Listen for up to 2.5 hours at a time
  • Carry anywhere w/ the included charging case
  • Recharge up to 10 times w/ the charging case
  • Experience better audio quality thanks to HD capability

Details

  • Weight: 0.14 oz
  • Sweatproof
  • Earbud battery life: 2.5 hours (single charge)
  • Charging case capacity: 600mAh (enough for 10 charges)
  • Standby battery life: 72 hours (with case)
  • Charging time: 1.5 hours
  • HD stereo sound chip
  • Built-in HD mic
  • Only one earbud functions when making/answering phone calls

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth 4.2

Includes

  • Air Buds
  • Charging case
  • Charging cable
  • Manual

