Liberate Your Bluetooth Listening For a Fraction of The Cost

Description

Stay reliably connected w/ Bluetooth 4.2 technology

Listen for up to 2.5 hours at a time

Carry anywhere w/ the included charging case

Recharge up to 10 times w/ the charging case

Experience better audio quality thanks to HD capability

Bringing you the convenience of Apple's AirPods minus the sucker punch to your checking account, the Air Buds make wireless listening accessible for everyone. You can stay connected with state-of-the-art Bluetooth 4.2 tech and enjoy crisp audio with minimal bulk. And, with the included charging case, you can bring an extra 10 charges for your earbuds wherever your playlists take you.