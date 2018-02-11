Secure Your Luggage Better with This Flexible, Feature-Rich Smart Lock

App allows you to unlock w/ a single click as long as you're within range

Crowdsourced location tracking helps you keep track of your luggage & get notified if it's removed from a designated area

Proximity alerts let you ping your luggage if you can't find it in front of you

Access history tells you when the AirBolt has been unlocked

Individual back up button access code lets you unlock in case you don't have your phone

Shared access w/ family & friends is permitted

TSA-compliant so you can check locked luggage

If you're a frequent traveler, you know how annoying it is to hold onto a bunch of keys or combinations for your luggage. AirBolt is here to fix all that. The World's first Bluetooth Smart Travel Lock, AirBolt communicates with your smartphone via the app so you can unlock with the push of a button. To prevent accidental unlocking, the AirBolt will simply re-lock itself if the rope is not removed from the locking mechanism. Even if you're not traveling, you can use AirBolt around your home to lock up your stuff safely — it works just about anywhere.