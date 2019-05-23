Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

iPhone Accessory 4-Piece Bundle 2.0, Black

Upgrade Your Tech Collection with a Wireless Charging Mat, MFi-Certified Lightning Cable & Sleek Pair of Bluetooth Earbuds

by Audible Vibes
Description

It's time to upgrade your iPhone accessories — without dropping major cash at the Apple Store. Complete with a wireless charging mat, a Lightning charging cable, and pair of sleek wireless earbuds, the iPhone Accessory Bundle 2.0 can breathe new life into your tech collection, and for a fraction of what it would cost to buy them all separately. This package is headlined by a truly quality pair of Bluetooth earphones that auto-pair to any Bluetooth-enabled device and make streaming your favorite songs or podcasts a breeze. Best of all, they come with multiple charging options: an included USB wall charger, Qi wireless charging pad (that also works with other Qi-compatible devices), and a wireless charging case.

Earbud Features
  • Lightweight & compact for easy on-the-go listening
  • Minimizes ambient noise to produce crystal clear sound
  • Intuitive touch controls let you select music, receive & end calls, and access digital assistant on your phone
  • Easy auto pairing to any Bluetooth-enabled device
  • Designed for optimal comfort & fit in most ear shapes
  • Water-resistant & sweat-proof

Includes

  • Airbuds 3 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones & Charging Case (Value: $128.99)
  • Qi Wireless Charging Mat (Value: $49)
  • USB Wall Charger (Value: $22)

Specs

  • Dimensions: 1.7"x1.0"x2.2"
  • Weight: 7.1 oz
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Range: 50 feet
  • Play time: 3 hours
  • Standby time: 120 hours
  • Charge time: 2 hours

Compatibility

  • Any Bluetooth-enabled device

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Jun 20 - Jun 23

Terms

  • All sales final.