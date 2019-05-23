Upgrade Your Tech Collection with a Wireless Charging Mat, MFi-Certified Lightning Cable & Sleek Pair of Bluetooth Earbuds

Description

Lightweight & compact for easy on-the-go listening

Minimizes ambient noise to produce crystal clear sound

Intuitive touch controls let you select music, receive & end calls, and access digital assistant on your phone

Easy auto pairing to any Bluetooth-enabled device

Designed for optimal comfort & fit in most ear shapes

Water-resistant & sweat-proof

It's time to upgrade your iPhone accessories — without dropping major cash at the Apple Store. Complete with a wireless charging mat, a Lightning charging cable, and pair of sleek wireless earbuds, the iPhone Accessory Bundle 2.0 can breathe new life into your tech collection, and for a fraction of what it would cost to buy them all separately. This package is headlined by a truly quality pair of Bluetooth earphones that auto-pair to any Bluetooth-enabled device and make streaming your favorite songs or podcasts a breeze. Best of all, they come with multiple charging options: an included USB wall charger, Qi wireless charging pad (that also works with other Qi-compatible devices), and a wireless charging case.