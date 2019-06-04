Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Power > Chargers

AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Energize Up to 3 Devices Simultaneously & At Blazing Speeds with This Wireless Charging Station

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$34.99 $99.99 65% off
by Neva Tech
(42)

choose color:

White
$34.99 $99.99
Black
$34.99 $99.99
Add to Cart
Choose Options
Add 1 Year Warranty - $7.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $9.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Eliminate the cable clutter and charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with AirDock. This power station houses all the needed electronics to power up all 3 of your devices at the same time, including a high power AC Adapter. Using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset, the charger's double coil design greatly increases the device charging speed. It's designed to eliminate the radiation and overheating risks associated with wireless charging and comes engineered with overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection, and more so you and your iPhone are protected.

Specs

  • Dimensions: 8"H x 4"L x 3"W
  • Dual coils
  • Type-C input
  • Indicator light
  • Overcharging, overvoltage, and temperature protection
  • Foreign object detection
  • Compatible with 7.5 W and 10 W fast charging devices

Compatibility

  • Universal for Apple Watch Series 3/2/1 38/42mm; Apple iPhone XS XS MAX XR X 8 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9+, S9, Note 9, Note 8, S8, S8+, S7, S7 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, and other Qi-enabled devices; Apple AirPods (wire charged, do not need extra lightning cable).

Includes

  • AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Power Station
  • Type C Cable
  • UL Adapter
  • User Manual

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Sep 14 - Sep 17

Terms

  • All sales final.