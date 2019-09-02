Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

AirPod 5-Piece Case Cover & Accessory Pack

Get the Most Out of Your AirPods & Protect Them Against Drops & Scratches On-the-Go

$12.99 $64.00
by Vecceli Italy

Get rid of the drop and scratch damage you inflict daily on your AirPods with this case cover and accessory pack. The super light and thin silicone cover lets you charge your AirPods without removing the case while protecting them from impact and scratches. Never worry about your earbuds falling out or getting lost thanks to the durable and flexible anti-loss strap. With a watch band holder, you can carry your AirPods with you wherever you go. The set also includes ear tips to provide a comfortable fit and sound isolation. Attach your holder to your backpack, belt, or keychain with the included carabiner.

  • Water-resistant
  • Protects AirPods against scratch, drops, bumps & shock
  • Durable & impact-absorbent

  • Color: black
  • Materials: heavy duty plastic/silicone
  • Product dimensions: 2"H x 1"L x 3"W

  • Silicone case (black)
  • Anti-loss strap (black)
  • Watch band holder (black)
  • Eartips (black)
  • Carabiner

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Sep 17 - Sep 20

