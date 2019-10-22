Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Home > Home Decor

AIRSAI Floating Bonsai Plant Pot

Turn Your Bonsai Plant into One-of-a-Kind Living, Breathing, Moving Art with This Tranquil Floating Pot

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$99.99 $199.99 50% off
by Floately

choose type:

Add to Cart
Choose Options
Add 1 Year Warranty - $19.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $24.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist
Ships from vendor within 2 days

Description

This tranquil contemporary decor will allow you to cultivate your favorite plants while bringing a chic, modern touch to your home or office. With the ability to float in the air and rotate continuously at 360 degrees, your plants will stay adequately nourished, allowing them to become stronger, healthier and live longer. AIRSAI looks very calming and helps create a light atmosphere inside your home or any space. It is designed to help ease anxiety, stabilize emotions, and make people feel more comfortable. Experience living, breathing, moving art that is truly one-of-a-kind.

  • Cultivate the art of levitation into your home
  • Nourish your plants w/ 360° sunlight exposure thanks to ARSAI's spinning technology
  • An additional greenery to your home or space will increase relaxation and help reduce radiation
  • Put any plant into the pot & create a real masterpiece to impress your guests

Specs

  • Design: round
  • Materials: wood, plastic
  • Product dimensions: 4.6"H x 9.8"L x 6.4"W
  • Base size: 5.4" x 5.4" x 0.9"
  • Floating distance: 0.6" to 1.2" depending on plant watering
  • AC adapter: DC output 12V/1.0A
  • How to levitate?
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
  • Plant not included

Includes

  • AIRSAI Floating Bonsai Plant (Round Design)
    • Floating flower pot
    • Base
    • Power adapter

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Oct 31 - Nov 7

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.