These Best-Selling Earphones Just Keep Getting Better! New Noise Cancellation & Modern Ergonomic Design Take Bluetooth Sound to the Next Level

Description

Boasting Bluetooth 5.0 sound, wireless charging, auto pairing, and up to 3 hours of playtime, these AirSounds come with some serious upgrades, like In-Ear Smart Sensors, Touch Controls, and Siri voice command. As soon as you pop the AirSounds MAX in your ears, they automatically play your jams and pause when you take them out. They also give you the option to turn the noise-canceling on and off, just like the AirPod Pro. With a more ergonomic design, the AirSounds MAX sports softer foam ear tips, letting you enjoy crisp audio in better comfort. Upgrade your gear now with the latest and the best!



