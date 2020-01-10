Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds

These Best-Selling Earphones Just Keep Getting Better! New Noise Cancellation & Modern Ergonomic Design Take Bluetooth Sound to the Next Level

by AirSounds

Description

Boasting Bluetooth 5.0 sound, wireless charging, auto pairing, and up to 3 hours of playtime, these AirSounds come with some serious upgrades, like In-Ear Smart Sensors, Touch Controls, and Siri voice command. As soon as you pop the AirSounds MAX in your ears, they automatically play your jams and pause when you take them out. They also give you the option to turn the noise-canceling on and off, just like the AirPod Pro. With a more ergonomic design, the AirSounds MAX sports softer foam ear tips, letting you enjoy crisp audio in better comfort. Upgrade your gear now with the latest and the best!

  • Enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio for up to 3 hours on a single charge
  • Easily pairs w/ Apple & Android devices
  • Listen to your favorite songs without the hassle of tangled wires
  • Wear comfortably & for longer thanks to their sleek, ergonomic design
  • Wear to the gym thanks to new water-resistant design
  • Use with Siri or Google Assistant with its new voice assistant compatibility
  • Cut the clutter w/ convenient wireless charging
  • Automatically play or pause songs w/ the in-ear smart sensor
  • Get an extra charge on the go w/ the included portable charging case

Specs

  • Color: white
  • Materials: ABS
  • Product dimensions: 1.8"H x 2.4"L x 0.9"W
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Playtime: up to 3 hours
  • Charging time: 1 hour (Earbuds), 2 hours (Case)
  • Battery capacity: 40 mAh (Earbuds), 350 mAh (Case)
  • Comfortable eartips
  • Auto power on
  • Auto pairing
  • Modern ergonomic design
  • Dual-side calling
  • HQ sound quality
  • Wireless charging
  • Touch control
  • In-ear smart sensor
  • 90-day warranty

Includes

  • AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds
  • Lightning cable
  • User guide

