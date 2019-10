Description

Enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio for up to 4 hours on a single charge

Listen to your favorite songs without the hassle of tangled wires

Wear comfortably & for longer thanks to their sleek, ergonomic design

Features wireless charging

Pairs seamlessly w/ your device

Provides easy, quick battery updates on your device

Get an extra charge on the go w/ the included portable charging case

The newest, most advanced release from AirSounds, and still at a price that's tough to beat, the AirSounds Pro are here to make true wireless listening even more accessible. Packing all the features you come to expect in a pair of true wireless earbuds, like auto pairing, wireless charging, and touch controls, the AirSounds Pro make for an even better listening experience—and for a price that won't set your wallet on fire.