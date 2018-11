Description

Listen anywhere thanks to the completely wireless design

Enjoy for 3 hours on a single charge

Charge the buds 10 extra times w/ the included charging case

The AirTaps are making wireless listening accessible to everyone! With state-of-the-art Bluetooth 4.2 tech, you can enjoy crisp audio with minimal bulk and without a huge dent in your wallet. Stay connected, enjoy your playlists, and stay trendy with these awesome, highly flexible earbuds.