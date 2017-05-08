Download YouTube Videos Directly to Your Computer For Easy HD & Ultra HD Access

Ever want to watch your favorite YouTube videos without waiting for them to buffer or having to connect to the Web? Check out Airy, a premium YouTube downloader for Mac that saves videos to your computer for easy access. Whether you're starting a collection of your favorite videos to view on your desktop, or extracting MP3s to take your favorite media on the go, we think you'll agree: the versatility that Airy provides is unbeatable.
4.5/5 Stars on CNET
- Save YouTube videos straight to your desktop for easy HD & ultra HD viewing
- Download multiple videos & whole playlists at once
- Download saved videos in MP4, FLV & 3GP formats, as well as different resolutions
- Extract sound from any video and save it as an MP3
- Integrate into your browser for easy one-click video downloads
- Benefit from a super simple download
- Utilize an intuitive, easy-to-use interface