Airy YouTube Video Downloader: Lifetime License

Download YouTube Videos Directly to Your Computer For Easy HD & Ultra HD Access

by Eltima Software
Ever want to watch your favorite YouTube videos without waiting for them to buffer or having to connect to the Web? Check out Airy, a premium YouTube downloader for Mac that saves videos to your computer for easy access. Whether you're starting a collection of your favorite videos to view on your desktop, or extracting MP3s to take your favorite media on the go, we think you'll agree: the versatility that Airy provides is unbeatable.

4.5/5 Stars on CNET

  • Save YouTube videos straight to your desktop for easy HD & ultra HD viewing
  • Download multiple videos & whole playlists at once
  • Download saved videos in MP4, FLV & 3GP formats, as well as different resolutions
  • Extract sound from any video and save it as an MP3
  • Integrate into your browser for easy one-click video downloads
  • Benefit from a super simple download
  • Utilize an intuitive, easy-to-use interface

Details & Requirements

  • Version 3.1.164
  • All minor updates and major upgrades included
  • Languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Russian

Compatibility

  • Mac OS X 10.7 or later

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Instant digital download
  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days
  • Restrictions: activation included for one computer only
  • Length of access: lifetime access to all major future upgrades