Experience Technology the Good Old Fashioned Way with This 3-Speed Belt-Driven Turntable

Description

Stream music from your device by connecting via Bluetooth

Turn up the beats by connecting to an external Bluetooth speaker

Use the RCA audio outputs on the back of the turntable to connect w/ your home system

Spin your vinyl collection w/ 2 built-in stereo speakers, stylus cartridge, DC12V transformer, 45RPM adaptor & more

Altec Lansing brings you the minimally modern turntable with just the right amount of features. The ALT-500 is a 3-speed belt-driven turntable that allows you to experience technology the good old fashioned way. It provides you with rich music indulgence in 3 ways: from your device, a Bluetooth speaker, or via RCA outputs. With a plethora of other features like 2 built-in stereo speakers, auto stop, stylus cartridge for record playing, DC 12V transformer, 45RPM adaptor, L/R RCA output jacks, DC in power jack, and music playback, you can now spin your vinyl collection to your heart's desire. That’s music-to-your-ears enjoyment!