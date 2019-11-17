Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

Experience Technology the Good Old Fashioned Way with This 3-Speed Belt-Driven Turntable

by Altec Lansing
Ships from vendor within 2 days

Description

Altec Lansing brings you the minimally modern turntable with just the right amount of features. The ALT-500 is a 3-speed belt-driven turntable that allows you to experience technology the good old fashioned way. It provides you with rich music indulgence in 3 ways: from your device, a Bluetooth speaker, or via RCA outputs. With a plethora of other features like 2 built-in stereo speakers, auto stop, stylus cartridge for record playing, DC 12V transformer, 45RPM adaptor, L/R RCA output jacks, DC in power jack, and music playback, you can now spin your vinyl collection to your heart's desire. That’s music-to-your-ears enjoyment!

  • Stream music from your device by connecting via Bluetooth
  • Turn up the beats by connecting to an external Bluetooth speaker
  • Use the RCA audio outputs on the back of the turntable to connect w/ your home system
  • Spin your vinyl collection w/ 2 built-in stereo speakers, stylus cartridge, DC12V transformer, 45RPM adaptor & more

Specs

  • Materials: plastic
  • Product dimensions: 12.9" x 12.3" x 4.4"
  • 3 turntable speeds
  • Bluetooth streaming
  • L/R RCA output jacks
  • 2 strategically hidden built-in stereo speakers
  • Auto stop
  • Stylus cartridge
  • DC12V transformer
  • 45RPM adaptor
  • DC in power jack
  • Music playback

Includes

  • Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Nov 22 - Nov 29

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.