Everything You Need to Know About Business From Start-up to IPO, Straight From the VC's Mouth

Learn how to launch a company from scratch, network for customers, & raise money quickly

Create financial models & analyze company financials

Understand how investment banking firms work & how they can help your business

Differentiate between macro & micro economics

Discover the value of management consulting firms & venture capital firms

Develop better presentations for investors & customers

Analyze entire markets & companies from a qualitative & quantitative perspective

Learn the essential ins & outs of taxes Want to go to business school but don't have the time or money to invest in a degree just yet? This immersive course, taught by an experienced former Goldman Sachs employee and venture capitalist, will dive into everything you need to know about business: from starting out, to going public. Based on real life experience, this course minimizes theory and uses concrete examples to give you all the business acumen you need to rise up the career ladder.

Chris Haroun is an award winning business school professor, venture capitalist, MBA graduate from Columbia University and former Goldman Sachs employee. He has raised/managed over $1bn in his career. He also has work experience at hedge fund giant Citadel, consulting firm Accenture, and several firms that he has started, including an investment firm that had a venture capital / private investment in Facebook several years before the Facebook IPO. He is currently a venture partner at a prominent San Francisco Bay Area technology venture capital firm and writes several articles per week in Inc. magazine



Chris is the author of "101 Crucial Lessons They Don't Teach You In Business School. " Forbes recently called this book '1 of 6 books that all entrepreneurs must read right now'.



He is also the author of "The Ultimate Practical Business Manual: Everything You Need to Know About Business (from Launching a Company to Taking it Public)", and 6 other business books.



Chris is also a frequent guest lecturer at several Bay Area business schools including Berkeley and Stanford. He has written numerous articles and has been interviewed in Forbes, VentureBeat, Entrepreneur Magazine, Wired Magazine, AlleyWatch and Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) which is Hong Kong's oldest and sole public service broadcaster. He has his own entrepreneurship column in Inc. magazine.



He has an MBA in Finance from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with a major in Management Information Systems and International Business from McGill University where he is a McGill University Dobson Fellow. He has founded several companies, including his most recent company, BusinessCareerCoaching and he serves on the boards of several Bay Area technology companies and charities and he lives in Hillsborough, California.