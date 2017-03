By Tim Buchalka | in Online Courses





Access 71 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7

Discover the database tool, SQLite & learn SQL to communicate w/ databases

Create databases, interact w/ them, & learn advanced concepts like Order By, Joins, Wild Cards, & views

Learn about Content Providers & how to use SnackBars in Android

Build an advanced application from scratch

Understand fragments in Android apps Perhaps the most important aspect of any app is the way it stores and manages information. In this course, you'll learn how to use the essential database tools SQL and SQLite to manipulate data in order to improve the way in which users interact with your app and how you keep track of those users. You'll also build an advanced app, learning about Widgets, the Cursor Loader, and other important topics as you iron down your Android app development skill set.

Tim Buchalka is an Android app and games developer, and teacher with 30 years of development experience! He spent years as a contract software developer working for government departments, and large prestigious companies like Saab, Mitsubishi, and Fujitsu (to name just a few) in a developer/team lead capacity. A skilled coder in many languages including Java, C++, C#, and Objective-C, Tim has even published numerous games on the Google Play Android store.