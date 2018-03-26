Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apps + Software > Design > 3D + Animation

Animatron Studio Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Tap into Your Inner Animator & Create Mobile-Friendly Marketing Content with Thousands of Assets & Tools

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$49.99 $1,000.00 95% off
by Animatron
(341)
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($49.99)
Ending In:
wishlist
Hollywood has proven there are few better ways to tell a story than with animation, so it comes as no surprise that it's also an extremely successful marketing and sales tool. Animatron Studio gives you the tools you need to create animations and graphics that will engage your audience, even if you have zero design or coding technical know-how. You can make mobile-friendly, entertaining animations in an intuitive, collaborative environment right in your browser. With Animatron, you've got the power to reach, engage with, educate, and connect to millions in new and unique ways.

Used by Google, Dell, NASA, Facebook, Salesforce, MetLife, Amazon, Disney, Fox, Oracle, and many more

  • Design your animations visually with a WYSIWYG editor
  • Make explainer videos, design HTML5 banners & animations, make stunning presentations, and more
  • Choose from thousands of free, pre-animated characters, backgrounds & props
  • Import, place, & edit your own graphics, photos, audio and video content
  • Annotate, splice, combine or overlay all of your media right on the canvas
  • Customize everything you want — from basic shapes to fully-animated characters
  • Export to HTML5, SVG, GIF, and video w/ universal playback
  • Create amazing artwork directly in your browser w/ vector drawing tools
  • Share a project link to collaborate w/ teammates in real time
  • Quickly adapt to the intuitive interface made for newbies and professionals alike

Details & Requirements

  • Unlimited public projects
  • Unlimited private and unlisted projects
  • Movie hosting bandwidth: 10GB storage, 100GB/month
  • Commercial rights for your business
  • 100,000 royalty-free pro video clips
  • 200,000 royalty-free audio clips
  • 250,000 royalty-free photos
  • 2,200 royalty-free pre-animated objects
  • Users forum
  • Email support
  • Export to:
    • HTML5
    • HTML5 DoubleClick and AdWords
    • HD720p video up to 10 minutes
    • GIF up to 30 seconds
    • SVG / SVG+SMIL
  • Import
    • Ready-made market content
    • 10 min of HD 720 video
    • Audio

Compatibility

  • Chrome, Firefox, Safari or Internet Explorer (8 and older)

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption
  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Length of access: lifetime (reach out after 5 years to extend)
  • All plans include access to thousands of static and animated graphics, objects, backgrounds, audio and sound FX