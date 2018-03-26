Tap into Your Inner Animator & Create Mobile-Friendly Marketing Content with Thousands of Assets & Tools

Design your animations visually with a WYSIWYG editor

Make explainer videos, design HTML5 banners & animations, make stunning presentations, and more

Choose from thousands of free, pre-animated characters, backgrounds & props

Import, place, & edit your own graphics, photos, audio and video content

Annotate, splice, combine or overlay all of your media right on the canvas

Customize everything you want — from basic shapes to fully-animated characters

Export to HTML5, SVG, GIF, and video w/ universal playback

Create amazing artwork directly in your browser w/ vector drawing tools

Share a project link to collaborate w/ teammates in real time

Quickly adapt to the intuitive interface made for newbies and professionals alike

Hollywood has proven there are few better ways to tell a story than with animation, so it comes as no surprise that it's also an extremely successful marketing and sales tool. Animatron Studio gives you the tools you need to create animations and graphics that will engage your audience, even if you have zero design or coding technical know-how. You can make mobile-friendly, entertaining animations in an intuitive, collaborative environment right in your browser. With Animatron, you've got the power to reach, engage with, educate, and connect to millions in new and unique ways.