This Sleek Antenna Lets You Access Free HD TV Channels with up to 70 Miles of Range

Description

Access free TV channels & programs in your area w/ 60-70 miles of range

Easily set up indoors or outdoors

Enjoy HD TV, 1080p TV & 4K ultra HD content

Feed multiple TVs at the same time

4G LTE filter blocks unwanted 4G & 3G signals for better quality

Connect in poor signal areas w/ multi-directional reception

Tap into the free TV channels in your area and watch them in glorious HD quality with the ANTOP AT-402B Digital TV Antenna. Unlike your traditional mechanical TV antenna, ANTOP's digital antenna is sleek and compact, making it a welcome addition to your roof, attic, or tabletop. It comes amplified with Smartpass technology boosting its range to 60 to 70 miles, and, with multi-directional reception, it can find channels even in areas with weak reception.