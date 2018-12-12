Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

ANTOP AT-402B Outdoor/Indoor Digital TV Antenna

This Sleek Antenna Lets You Access Free HD TV Channels with up to 70 Miles of Range

by ANTOP
Description

Tap into the free TV channels in your area and watch them in glorious HD quality with the ANTOP AT-402B Digital TV Antenna. Unlike your traditional mechanical TV antenna, ANTOP's digital antenna is sleek and compact, making it a welcome addition to your roof, attic, or tabletop. It comes amplified with Smartpass technology boosting its range to 60 to 70 miles, and, with multi-directional reception, it can find channels even in areas with weak reception.

  • Access free TV channels & programs in your area w/ 60-70 miles of range
  • Easily set up indoors or outdoors
  • Enjoy HD TV, 1080p TV & 4K ultra HD content
  • Feed multiple TVs at the same time
  • 4G LTE filter blocks unwanted 4G & 3G signals for better quality
  • Connect in poor signal areas w/ multi-directional reception

Specs

  • Dimensions: 4.53" x 5.12" x 23.82"
  • UV coating
  • Weather-resistant finish
  • Can feed multiple TVs
  • Smartpass technology
  • Range: 60 to 70 miles
  • 4G LTE filter
  • Multi-directional reception
  • Usage: indoor, outdoor, attic, and RV
  • Amplification: Smartpass amplified
  • Frequency range: 87.5-230MHz, 470-700MHz
  • Gain: switch-OFF: 12.5dB; switch-ON: 29dB
  • Max output level: 100dBuV
  • Noise figure: 100dBuV max
  • Impedance: 75Ω
  • Power supply: DC12V via power adapter
  • Cable length: 40'
  • Working temperature range: -104 to 140 ℉
  • Color: white
  • Antenna effectiveness is influenced by the distance from signal origination point, station signal strength level, building construction, antenna positioning, reflections from nearby structures and any power consumption sources. The amount of free over-the-air channels you can receive will vary by area and antenna selection, check signal availability here.

Compatibility

  • Supports HD TV, 1080p TV, and 4K ultra HD
  • Compatible with TV converter boxes or digital TVs

Includes

  • ANTOP AT-402B Outdoor/Indoor Digital TV Antenna
  • Power inserter with smart switch
  • AC/DC power adapter
  • Indoor stand
  • 40' coaxial cable
  • Pole mounting kits
  • Instruction/user manual

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 29 - Jan 1

Terms

  • Aftermarket 1-year warranty from third party