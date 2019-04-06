Tap into a Wealth of HD & 4K HD TV Viewing Goodness with This Supremely Thin Antenna

Description

Tap into the free TV channels in your area and watch them in glorious HD quality

Access free TV channels & programs in your area w/ 30 miles of range

Enjoy support for HD and 4K Ultra HD content

Easily place on a wall or window

Get better signal reliability on windy or rainy days thanks to its compact size

There's a treasure trove of free TV watching goodness floating on the airwaves, and you can bring it right to your home with the ANTOP Paper Thin 30-Mile AT-105 Indoor HDTV Antenna! Unlike other antennas that can be large and bulky, Antop's Paper Thin antenna is sleek, compact, and measures in at only 0.02" thick. It receives free broadcast High Definition Over-To-Air (OTA) TV signals, such as ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and others, with a range of up to 30 miles. It supports HDTV and 4K Ultra HD, and it's compatible with TV converter boxes and digital TVs for added flexibility.