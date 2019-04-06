Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

ANTOP Paper Thin 30-Mile AT-105 Indoor HDTV Antenna

Tap into a Wealth of HD & 4K HD TV Viewing Goodness with This Supremely Thin Antenna

Description

There's a treasure trove of free TV watching goodness floating on the airwaves, and you can bring it right to your home with the ANTOP Paper Thin 30-Mile AT-105 Indoor HDTV Antenna! Unlike other antennas that can be large and bulky, Antop's Paper Thin antenna is sleek, compact, and measures in at only 0.02" thick. It receives free broadcast High Definition Over-To-Air (OTA) TV signals, such as ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and others, with a range of up to 30 miles. It supports HDTV and 4K Ultra HD, and it's compatible with TV converter boxes and digital TVs for added flexibility.

  • Tap into the free TV channels in your area and watch them in glorious HD quality
  • Access free TV channels & programs in your area w/ 30 miles of range
  • Enjoy support for HD and 4K Ultra HD content
  • Easily place on a wall or window
  • Get better signal reliability on windy or rainy days thanks to its compact size

Specs

  • Dimensions: 0.1"H x 11.8"L x 4.3"W
  • Usage: indoor, apartment, flat, or condominium
  • Signal strength: strong signal areas
  • Received band: HI-V, UHF
  • Amplification: non-amplified
  • Reception pattern: multidirectional
  • Frequency range: 174-230 MHz, 470-700 MHz
  • Gain: 3-5 dB
  • Max output level: no
  • Noise figure: no
  • Impedance: 75Ω
  • Power supply: not necessary
  • Cable length: 10'
  • Product series: Paper Thin
  • Working temperature range: -68° to 140° F
  • Weight: 0.33 lb
  • Color: reversible black and white
  • Antenna effectiveness is influenced by the distance from signal origination point, station signal strength level, building construction, antenna positioning, reflections from nearby structures and any power consumption sources. The amount of free over-the-air channels you can receive will vary by area and antenna selection, check signal availability here.

Includes

  • ANTOP Paper Thin 30-Mile AT-105 Indoor HDTV Antenna
  • Double sided suction cup
  • Double sided sticker
  • 10ft coaxial cable
  • Instruction/user manual

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Apr 22 - Apr 25

Terms

  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty