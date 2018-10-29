Give Your Teeth a 360° Clean In Half the Time with This Dentist-Recommended Flosser

Description

Directed water jets help gently clean teeth & offers 3 modes for specific cleaning preferences

Includes 4 color coded tips so the whole family can use the same unit interchangeably

Cuts flossing time in half

Offers a superior, more careful clean around braces

Get cleaner, healthier teeth and gums without expensive whitening solutions or painful dental procedures thanks to Aqua Flosser Water Flosser! This dentist recommended electric flosser has been clinically proven to be up to five times more effective than traditional flossing while also being gentler on gums and teeth. Using directed water jets, the flosser easily dislodges food and plaque from hard-to-reach areas while gently massaging your gums to increase circulation.