Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Health + Beauty > Personal Care

Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser

Give Your Teeth a 360° Clean In Half the Time with This Dentist-Recommended Flosser

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$39.99 $59.99 $149.99 Price Drop!
by Pure
(138)
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($39.99)
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Get cleaner, healthier teeth and gums without expensive whitening solutions or painful dental procedures thanks to Aqua Flosser Water Flosser! This dentist recommended electric flosser has been clinically proven to be up to five times more effective than traditional flossing while also being gentler on gums and teeth. Using directed water jets, the flosser easily dislodges food and plaque from hard-to-reach areas while gently massaging your gums to increase circulation.

Dentist Recommended
A Flosseroo Best Water Flosser of 2016

  • Directed water jets help gently clean teeth & offers 3 modes for specific cleaning preferences
  • Includes 4 color coded tips so the whole family can use the same unit interchangeably
  • Cuts flossing time in half
  • Offers a superior, more careful clean around braces

Specs

  • Battery: rechargeable lithium ion
  • Water tank: 150ml

Includes

  • 1 x Aqua Flosser Water Flosser
  • 4 bonus tips
  • Rechargeable power cord
  • Travel bag
  • User manual

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 7 - Jan 10

Terms

  • All sales final.