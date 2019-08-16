Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads

Remove up to 10 Times More Plaque with This Powerful Toothbrush

You only get one set of adult teeth, and it deserves better than a flimsy $2 toothbrush. Capable of removing up to 10 times more plaque than a traditional brush, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush gives your pearly whites the TLC they deserve. This high-end brush tends to your teeth with soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes, and the 40,000 VPN motor provides a deep clean while dissolving stains and whitening your teeth at the same time. Plus, with the included travel case and portable heads, you can ensure you get a solid cleaning wherever you go.

  • Remove 10x more plaque than a traditional tooth brush
  • Improve your gum health in as little as one week
  • 40,000 VPN motor dissolves stains & whitens simultaneously
  • Keep your teeth healthy w/ soft, whiten, massage & cleaning modes
  • Take anywhere thanks to the included travel case & heads

  • 40,000 VPN motor
  • 4 cleaning modes: soft, whiten, massage, and clean

  • Brush handle
  • Charging dock
  • 8 brush heads
  • Travel case
  • Manual

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Oct 27 - Oct 31
  • Expected International Delivery: Oct 31 - Nov 3

