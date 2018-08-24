Remove up to 10 Times More Plaque with This Powerful Toothbrush

Description

Remove 10x more plaque than a traditional tooth brush

Improve your gum health in as little as one week

High-power motor dissolves stains & whitens simultaneously

Keep your teeth healthy w/ soft, whiten, massage & cleaning modes

Take anywhere thanks to the included travel case & heads

You only get one set of adult teeth, and it deserves better than a flimsy $2 toothbrush. Capable of removing up to 10 times more plaque than a traditional brush, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush gives your pearly whites the TLC they deserve. This high-end brush tends to your teeth with soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes, and the 40,000 VPN motor provides a deep clean while dissolving stains and whitening your teeth at the same time. Plus, with the included travel case and portable heads, you can ensure you get a solid cleaning wherever you go.