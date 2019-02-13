The Most Advanced Aquasonic Brush Yet Delivers 4 Cleaning Modes, 40,000 Vibrations Per Minute & A Wireless Charging Glass You Can Rinse With

Description

Clean your teeth w/ 40,000 vibrations per minute

Give your teeth a complete cleaning w/ clean, soft, whiten & massage modes

Use the wireless charging glass to rinse when you’re done brushing

Know when to switch brushing areas w/ the smart vibration timer

Use adaptive brush heads to gently clean gums while polishing tooth enamel

Take your brush on the go w/ the included travel case

Whether you're at home or on the go, you can give your pearly whites the TLC they deserve with this Aquasonic PRO Whitening Toothbrush kit. Complete with an ultrasonic toothbrush, travel case, wireless charging glass, and 6 adaptive brush heads, this kit has everything you need to keep your teeth glowing. The brush blasts away plaque with a whopping 40,000 vibrations per minute and features four working modes to give your teeth a complete cleaning (rather than the three modes offered by the Aquasonic). Plus, the revolutionary patented wireless charging glass keeps your brush energized and doubles as a handy rinsing glass for when you're done brushing. Simply drop your handle in the glass to give it an extra charge!