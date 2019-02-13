Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Aquasonic PRO Toothbrush with 6 ProFlex Brush Heads, Wireless Charging Glass & Case

The Most Advanced Aquasonic Brush Yet Delivers 4 Cleaning Modes, 40,000 Vibrations Per Minute & A Wireless Charging Glass You Can Rinse With

Ships from vendor within 2 days

Description

Whether you're at home or on the go, you can give your pearly whites the TLC they deserve with this Aquasonic PRO Whitening Toothbrush kit. Complete with an ultrasonic toothbrush, travel case, wireless charging glass, and 6 adaptive brush heads, this kit has everything you need to keep your teeth glowing. The brush blasts away plaque with a whopping 40,000 vibrations per minute and features four working modes to give your teeth a complete cleaning (rather than the three modes offered by the Aquasonic). Plus, the revolutionary patented wireless charging glass keeps your brush energized and doubles as a handy rinsing glass for when you're done brushing. Simply drop your handle in the glass to give it an extra charge!

  • Clean your teeth w/ 40,000 vibrations per minute
  • Give your teeth a complete cleaning w/ clean, soft, whiten & massage modes
  • Use the wireless charging glass to rinse when you’re done brushing
  • Know when to switch brushing areas w/ the smart vibration timer
  • Use adaptive brush heads to gently clean gums while polishing tooth enamel
  • Take your brush on the go w/ the included travel case

Specs

  • Dimensions: 11"H x 1"L x 1"W
  • 40, 000 vibrations per minute ultrasonic motor
  • 4 working modes: clean, soft, whiten, and massage
  • Wireless charging glass
  • Built-in vibration timer vibrates every 30 seconds
  • Adaptive brush heads with protective caps
  • Travel case has space for two brush heads
  • Lithium-ion battery: lasts up to full month on a single charge

Includes

  • Aquasonic PRO Whitening Toothbrush
  • 6 ProFlex adaptive brush heads
  • Travel case
  • Wireless charging glass
  • Instruction manual

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Aug 26 - Aug 31

Terms

  • All sales final.