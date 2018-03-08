Light Your Way Just Like Special Forces with This 3-Pack of Tactical Lights

Lantern has collapsible aluminum shell w/ handles & produces a light that can be seen from miles away

Lantern is 8" tall when opened, 5" tall when closed

Tactical light features five distinct modes w/ a rotatable chassis that can produce a wide flood light or narrow spotlight

Headlamp secures firmly around your head w/ the included strap

Inspired by the gear used by Special Forces, this bundle features three ultra-lightweight yet heavy-duty LED tactical items that can come in handy in the roughest terrains on earth. All items are completely weatherproof, indestructible, and armed with high-efficiency LED bulbs. You get a tactical lantern, tactical light, and headlamp — all guaranteed to be lifesavers when you're stuck in the dark.