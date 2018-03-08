Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Outdoors > Survival Pack

Army Gear Ultimate LED Bundle

Light Your Way Just Like Special Forces with This 3-Pack of Tactical Lights

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$25 $99.99 74% off
by Neva Tech
(10)
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($25)
Ending In:
wishlist
Inspired by the gear used by Special Forces, this bundle features three ultra-lightweight yet heavy-duty LED tactical items that can come in handy in the roughest terrains on earth. All items are completely weatherproof, indestructible, and armed with high-efficiency LED bulbs. You get a tactical lantern, tactical light, and headlamp — all guaranteed to be lifesavers when you're stuck in the dark.

  • Lantern has collapsible aluminum shell w/ handles & produces a light that can be seen from miles away
  • Lantern is 8" tall when opened, 5" tall when closed
  • Tactical light features five distinct modes w/ a rotatable chassis that can produce a wide flood light or narrow spotlight
  • Headlamp secures firmly around your head w/ the included strap

Details & Requirements

  • Lantern brightness: 1000 lumens
  • Lantern life: 100,000 hours
  • Lantern weight: 9 oz
  • Tactical light brightness: 800 lumens
  • Batteries not included

Includes

  • Tactical lantern
  • Tactical light
  • Headlamp

Terms

All sales final.
  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Mar 24 - Mar 27