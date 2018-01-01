The Next Level of Wireless Listening Features Elite Audio, a Perfect Fit & 30 Hours of Playtime

Custom drivers are built w/ 2098 graphene-enhance microfilm diaphragms for a rich stereo experience

Case's internal battery provides 6 recharge cycles for 30 hours of total play time

Twist-to-lock ergonomic shape matches the natural curve of your ear canal for a perfect fit

Comes w/ three fit tips to find the perfect size for any ear

Features single button control to ask your smartphone's assistant (Siri, Google, Alexa, Cortana) for directions or answers

Dual digital mics give you the best in audio clarity for simple, hands-free conversations

Sweatproof to provide your soundtrack for even the most intense workouts

If music is an important part of your life then you shouldn't waste a minute of it. Ascend-1 delivers superior sound, unwavering wireless, a secure twist-to-lock fit, and a unique, unmatched 30 hours of battery life thanks to the included case. Ascend-1's custom drivers deliver powerful lows, resonant mids, and clean highs, resulting in a clear, immersive audio experience that is unrivaled in wireless earbuds. Enjoy your music the way it was meant to be enjoyed.