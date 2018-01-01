Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Ascape Audio Ascend-1 Truly Wireless Earbuds (White)

The Next Level of Wireless Listening Features Elite Audio, a Perfect Fit & 30 Hours of Playtime

by Ascape Audio
If music is an important part of your life then you shouldn't waste a minute of it. Ascend-1 delivers superior sound, unwavering wireless, a secure twist-to-lock fit, and a unique, unmatched 30 hours of battery life thanks to the included case. Ascend-1's custom drivers deliver powerful lows, resonant mids, and clean highs, resulting in a clear, immersive audio experience that is unrivaled in wireless earbuds. Enjoy your music the way it was meant to be enjoyed.

  • Custom drivers are built w/ 2098 graphene-enhance microfilm diaphragms for a rich stereo experience
  • Case's internal battery provides 6 recharge cycles for 30 hours of total play time
  • Twist-to-lock ergonomic shape matches the natural curve of your ear canal for a perfect fit
  • Comes w/ three fit tips to find the perfect size for any ear
  • Features single button control to ask your smartphone's assistant (Siri, Google, Alexa, Cortana) for directions or answers
  • Dual digital mics give you the best in audio clarity for simple, hands-free conversations
  • Sweatproof to provide your soundtrack for even the most intense workouts

Details & Requirements

  • Bluetooth chipset: CSR 4.2
  • Audio codec algorithm: AptX
  • Connection distance: > 20m
  • Radio frequency range: 2.4GHz - 2.48GHz
  • Bluetooth profiles: HFP, HSP, AVRCP, A2DP, SPP
  • Driver diaphragm: 2098 graphene microfilm membrane
  • Driver unit: custom-made (6.2mm) high-fidelity microdrivers
  • Frequency range: 15Hz -22Khz
  • Sensitivity at 100Hz: 102dB SPL/1mW
  • Magnet driver type: neodymium
  • Impedance: 16Ω
  • Earbud battery capacity: 85mAh
  • Power case battery capacity: 1000mAh
  • USB power input: 5V/2A
  • Microphone type: Knowles Dual Digital MEMS Beamforming Microphones
  • Noise isolation: CVC 8th generation
  • Noise floor: SNR > 65dB
  • Talk time: 6 hours
  • Music play time: 4.5 hours, with 6 additional charges with the included battery case
  • Standby time: 250 hours
  • Earbud charging time: < 40 minutes
  • Power case charging: < 1 hour
  • Charging port: microUSB
  • Waterproof rating: IP56
  • Earbud dimensions: 26mm x 22mm x 20mm
  • Power case dimensions: 80mm x 69mm x 33mm

Includes

  • Ascend-1 earbuds (white)
  • Battery case
  • 3 sizes of ear tips
  • USB charging cable

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Feb 21 - Feb 24
  • Expected International Delivery: Feb 21 - Feb 24