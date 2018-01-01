The Next Level of Wireless Listening Features Elite Audio, a Perfect Fit & 30 Hours of Playtime

If music is an important part of your life then you shouldn't waste a minute of it. Ascend-1 delivers superior sound, unwavering wireless, a secure twist-to-lock fit, and a unique, unmatched 30 hours of battery life thanks to the included case. Ascend-1's custom drivers deliver powerful lows, resonant mids, and clean highs, resulting in a clear, immersive audio experience that is unrivaled in wireless earbuds. Enjoy your music the way it was meant to be enjoyed.
- Custom drivers are built w/ 2098 graphene-enhance microfilm diaphragms for a rich stereo experience
- Case's internal battery provides 6 recharge cycles for 30 hours of total play time
- Twist-to-lock ergonomic shape matches the natural curve of your ear canal for a perfect fit
- Comes w/ three fit tips to find the perfect size for any ear
- Features single button control to ask your smartphone's assistant (Siri, Google, Alexa, Cortana) for directions or answers
- Dual digital mics give you the best in audio clarity for simple, hands-free conversations
- Sweatproof to provide your soundtrack for even the most intense workouts