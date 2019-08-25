Upgrade Your Gaming Experience with a PixArt 3360 Optical Sensor & Responsive Huano Gaming

Description

Deactivate left or right side-buttons w/ its versatile ambidextrous grip

Experience uncompromised true precision w/ gaming-grade PixArt 3360 optical sensor

Experience the 20 million click lifecycle of Huano gaming-grade micro-switches

Customize settings w/ ease using hardware-based function controls

This Azio Atom Mouse comes with a performance-driver, ergonomic, lightweight, and versatile design. With its hardware-based function controls, you won't need any extraneous software for configuration. Achieve unprecedented gaming accuracy with its Pixart 3360 sensor, 270° RGB lighting, and a proprietary coating. This Azio Atom Mouse gives you a sensational scrolling experience with its extra-wide mouse and arrow pattern that creates utmost comfort, precise control, and aggressive conformation.