Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Computers + Tablets > Desktop

Azio Atom Mouse

Upgrade Your Gaming Experience with a PixArt 3360 Optical Sensor & Responsive Huano Gaming

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$45 $55.00 18% off
by Azio
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($45)
Add 1 Year Warranty - $9.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $11.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist
Ships from vendor within 2 days

Description

This Azio Atom Mouse comes with a performance-driver, ergonomic, lightweight, and versatile design. With its hardware-based function controls, you won't need any extraneous software for configuration. Achieve unprecedented gaming accuracy with its Pixart 3360 sensor, 270° RGB lighting, and a proprietary coating. This Azio Atom Mouse gives you a sensational scrolling experience with its extra-wide mouse and arrow pattern that creates utmost comfort, precise control, and aggressive conformation.

  • Deactivate left or right side-buttons w/ its versatile ambidextrous grip
  • Experience uncompromised true precision w/ gaming-grade PixArt 3360 optical sensor
  • Experience the 20 million click lifecycle of Huano gaming-grade micro-switches
  • Customize settings w/ ease using hardware-based function controls
Note: This product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.

Specs

  • Color: black/RGB
  • Materials: plastic
  • Product dimensions: 1.5"H x 5"L x 2.6"W
  • USB interface
  • Pixart PMW3360 optical sensor
  • 400/800/1200/1600/2400/3200/6400 dpi
  • 3 polling rates: 125/500 1000Hz
  • Ambidextrous hand orientation
  • Huano gaming grade micro-switches w/ 20 million click lifecycle
  • 5 lighting modes w/ 8 colors to choose from, independent of DPI setting
  • Hardware-based controls for configuration

Compatibility

  • Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10

Includes

  • Azio Atom Mouse
  • Quick start guide

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Sep 2 - Sep 9

Terms

  • Manufacturer's 1 year limited warranty included
  • 30 day return policy