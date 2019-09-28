Keep Your Car Clean with This Small Yet Stylish Cordless HEPA Vacuum Cleaner

Description

Say goodbye to the entanglement & restraint of power cords w/ Autowit's built-in battery

Enjoy over 15 minutes of uninterrupted battery life w/ the 7.2V/2000mAh battery

Maximize vacuum efficiency while ensuring low noise levels & outstanding 4200pa suction power

Removes 97% of dust, pollen, mold spores & pet dander w/ the true HEPA filter

Great for on-the-go cleanup, the Autowit MiniCyclone is a vacuum cleaner small enough to sit in a console or a side door of your car, yet powerful enough to use on heavy-duty jobs. It features a straight air passage and a true HEPA filter that maximizes vacuum efficiency while ensuring low noise levels and outstanding 4200pa suction power. Autowit includes a number of extensions for different uses, which makes it a perfect vacuum for cleaning not only in-car space but also all other hard-to-reach locations and jagged surfaces at home and in the office.