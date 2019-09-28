Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Home

Autowit Cordless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner

Keep Your Car Clean with This Small Yet Stylish Cordless HEPA Vacuum Cleaner

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$59.99 $79.99 25% off
by Genhigh
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($59.99)
Add 1 Year Warranty - $15.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $19.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Great for on-the-go cleanup, the Autowit MiniCyclone is a vacuum cleaner small enough to sit in a console or a side door of your car, yet powerful enough to use on heavy-duty jobs. It features a straight air passage and a true HEPA filter that maximizes vacuum efficiency while ensuring low noise levels and outstanding 4200pa suction power. Autowit includes a number of extensions for different uses, which makes it a perfect vacuum for cleaning not only in-car space but also all other hard-to-reach locations and jagged surfaces at home and in the office.

  • Say goodbye to the entanglement & restraint of power cords w/ Autowit's built-in battery
  • Enjoy over 15 minutes of uninterrupted battery life w/ the 7.2V/2000mAh battery
  • Maximize vacuum efficiency while ensuring low noise levels & outstanding 4200pa suction power
  • Removes 97% of dust, pollen, mold spores & pet dander w/ the true HEPA filter

Specs

  • Color: silver
  • Materials: ABS
  • Product dimensions: 12.3"H x 2.8"L x 2.8"W
  • Weight: 1.32 lb
  • Charging time: 2 hours
  • Battery life: 10-15 mins
  • Power input: DC 5V/2A
  • Power output: 80W
  • Suction: 4200pa
  • Dirt bin capacity: 100ml
  • Noise: 75dB
  • Cordless w/ built-in battery
  • Ergonomic, chic styling
  • Easy-to-use
  • 7.2V/2000mAh battery
  • Straight air passage design
  • Multiple extensions
  • True HEPA filter

Includes

  • Autowit Cordless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Oct 14 - Oct 21

Terms

  • All sales final.