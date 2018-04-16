These Red Dot Design Award-Winning Earbuds Are the Peak of Wireless Listening Tech

Blending elite design, craftsmanship, and audio quality, the Avanca Minim True Wireless Earbuds redefine wireless listening, allowing you to enjoy your music, stay effortlessly connected, and say goodbye to tangled cables. These award-winning earbuds put your music at your fingertips, answer your incoming calls, and integrate seamlessly with your voice-activated digital assistant. If you're an active music lover, you'll love these truly wireless earbuds.
2017 Red Dot Design Award Winner
- Equipped w/ the latest CSR Bluetooth 4.2 chipset to ensure impeccable performance
- Combined w/ first-class speaker drivers & a balanced frequency curve for full stereo sound
- Work flawlessly w/ music apps like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music & Groove so you can use touch controls easily
- In-ear tips have been crafted to perfection for a super, comfortable fit that creates passive noise cancellation
- Touch controls let you answer or ignore incoming calls from the earbud
- Clear Voice Capture (cVc) reduces ambient noise for a clearer call
- Come w/ a portable charging capsule to extend battery life
- Compatible w/ voice-activated digital assistants like Siri, Google Now & Cortana