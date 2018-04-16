These Red Dot Design Award-Winning Earbuds Are the Peak of Wireless Listening Tech

Equipped w/ the latest CSR Bluetooth 4.2 chipset to ensure impeccable performance

Combined w/ first-class speaker drivers & a balanced frequency curve for full stereo sound

Work flawlessly w/ music apps like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music & Groove so you can use touch controls easily

In-ear tips have been crafted to perfection for a super, comfortable fit that creates passive noise cancellation

Touch controls let you answer or ignore incoming calls from the earbud

Clear Voice Capture (cVc) reduces ambient noise for a clearer call

Come w/ a portable charging capsule to extend battery life

Compatible w/ voice-activated digital assistants like Siri, Google Now & Cortana

Blending elite design, craftsmanship, and audio quality, the Avanca Minim True Wireless Earbuds redefine wireless listening, allowing you to enjoy your music, stay effortlessly connected, and say goodbye to tangled cables. These award-winning earbuds put your music at your fingertips, answer your incoming calls, and integrate seamlessly with your voice-activated digital assistant. If you're an active music lover, you'll love these truly wireless earbuds.