These Bluetooth Headphones Are Ideal for Any Listening Experience - From Music to Gaming

by Avantree
Complete relaxation is always just a moment away with these low latency Bluetooth headphones. Ideal for any audio activity, these Avantrees combine crisp treble, deep bass, and superb clarity for an outstanding sound. Plus, with superior aptX audio technology, you won't experience the annoying sound delay of other Bluetooth headphones.

  • AptX low latency codec minimizes lag so you can watch movies or play games accurately
  • Near Field Communication lets you simply tap your smartphone to the headphones & they'll automatically sync
  • Built-in adjustable bass lets you find the perfect sound
  • Ultra-soft protein leather ear pads & adjustable headband allow maximum comfort for longer
  • Dedicated 3.5mm line input lets you adapt to wired audio sources

Details & Requirements

  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Supports profiles: headset, handsfree, A2DP, AVRCP
  • Audio formats supported: aptX Low Latency, SBC and AAC codec support
  • Operation range: Class 2, 10 meters
  • Driver diameter: 40mm
  • Impedance: 32 Ohm
  • Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz
  • Rechargeable lithium battery capacity: 550 mAh
  • Music time: up to 40 hours
  • Standby time: up to 20 days
  • Headset size: 180mm x 170mm x 80mm
  • Ear pad inner diameter: 6.3 cm x 4 cm
  • Ear pad outer diameter: 10cm x 8.5cm
  • Headset weight: 180g

Compatibility

  • All Bluetooth 4-enabled devices

Includes

  • Avantree AptX Low Latency Bluetooth Headphones

