These Bluetooth Headphones Are Ideal for Any Listening Experience - From Music to Gaming

AptX low latency codec minimizes lag so you can watch movies or play games accurately

Near Field Communication lets you simply tap your smartphone to the headphones & they'll automatically sync

Built-in adjustable bass lets you find the perfect sound

Ultra-soft protein leather ear pads & adjustable headband allow maximum comfort for longer

Dedicated 3.5mm line input lets you adapt to wired audio sources

Complete relaxation is always just a moment away with these low latency Bluetooth headphones. Ideal for any audio activity, these Avantrees combine crisp treble, deep bass, and superb clarity for an outstanding sound. Plus, with superior aptX audio technology, you won't experience the annoying sound delay of other Bluetooth headphones.