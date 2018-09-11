These True Wireless Powerhouse Earbuds Shattered Their Indiegogo Goals

Description

Omnidirectional microphone blocks out background noise

True wireless design allows you to push your limits without getting caught on wires

Adjustable hook hangs tight no matter how acrobatic your workouts are

Deep bass gets your blood pumping

Portable charging case adds 6 recharges

AXUM Gear's vision is to ignite and inspire people through music, and their workout earbuds deliver. Inside these completely wireless earbuds, there's an 8mm custom dynamic driver that blows other headphones' sound quality out of the water. With absolutely no wires attached and a charging case included, you'll be able to hit even your most intense workout goals without getting distracted or needing to stop for a recharge. Finally, here's the true wireless listening experience you deserve.