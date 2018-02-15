Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

B-2 Bomber Nano Blade

This Sleek Blade Was Inspired by the B-2 Bomber Aircraft

Inspired by the B-2 Stealth Bomber military aircraft, the B-2 Bomber Nano Blade is the last everyday pocket knife you'll ever need to carry. The mini tactical B-2 is designed with precision and detail that allows it to be extremely robust and versatile in any survival situation.

  • Extremely lightweight design makes it especially easy to carry on a keychain or in your pocket
  • Two large serrated teeth, six small serrated teeth in Great American style
  • Made of 440C heat-treated black stainless steel

Details & Requirements

  • Color: jet black
  • Weight: < 1 oz
  • Blade length: 30mm
  • Blade thickness: 1mm
  • Serrated teeth: 8 total
  • Serrated teeth style: Great American
  • Open body length: 80mm
  • Handle length: 48mm
  • Closed width: 20mm
  • Opened width: 16mm
  • Blade material: 440C heat-treated black stainless steel
  • Hardness: 58-60HRC

Includes

  • B-2 Bomber Nano Blade

