This Sleek Blade Was Inspired by the B-2 Bomber Aircraft

Extremely lightweight design makes it especially easy to carry on a keychain or in your pocket

Two large serrated teeth, six small serrated teeth in Great American style

Made of 440C heat-treated black stainless steel

Inspired by the B-2 Stealth Bomber military aircraft, the B-2 Bomber Nano Blade is the last everyday pocket knife you'll ever need to carry. The mini tactical B-2 is designed with precision and detail that allows it to be extremely robust and versatile in any survival situation.