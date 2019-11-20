Learn 14 Languages & Access More Than 10,000 Hours of High-Quality Language Education Online

Description
Learn Spanish, French, Italian, German, and many more languages with Babbel, the #1 top-grossing language-learning app in the world. Developed by over 100 expert linguists, Babbel is helping millions of people speak a new language quickly and with confidence. After just one month, you will be able to speak confidently about practical topics, such as transportation, dining, shopping, directions, making friends and socializing and much more!
- Get lifetime access to learn all 14 languages
- Practice w/ 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule
- Cover a wide range of useful real-life topics, from travel to family, business, food & more
- Use speech recognition technology to keep your pronunciation on point
- Learn at a variety of skill levels, from beginner to advanced
- Get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you learn so it really sticks
- Study whenever & wherever you want and your progress will be synchronized across your devices
- Use offline mode to access courses, lessons & review items when not on Wi-Fi—just download them beforehand
To learn more about the method behind the Babbel app, watch this video.
Reviews
- The Next Web: “Babbel is one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere.”
- The Economist: “Babbel’s lessons, unlike Duolingo’s, first focus on building basic conversational skills.”
- PC Mag: “Babbel exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses in 13 languages.”
- Named Fast Company's "most innovative company in education" in 2016
System Requirements
- Internet required, mobile or desktop access available
- Desktop: Windows 7 or above, Mac OS X 10.12 or above
- Mobile: iOS 10.0 or above, Android 6.0 or above
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- This plan is only available to new users
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: 1
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Number of languages: 14 (all current languages)
- Updates included
About the Developer
Founded in 2007, Babbel is the world’s first language learning app. A leader in the online language learning industry, Babbel is an international success with more than 1 million active subscribers and ranked as the world’s #1 innovative company in education. Their meticulously designed courses guarantee the language skills you can use right away. Babbel is the shortest path to real-life conversations; 73% of our users indicated that they’d be able to have a short, simple conversation in their new language within five hours of using Babbel.