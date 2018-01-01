Durability Takes On a Whole New Meaning with This Wallet

Knitted elastic body allows storage of 1 to 15 cards comfortably

Outer pocket gives immediate access to your most used card

Built-in pocket holds cash, coins, keys, or other similarly sized items

Pull-tab gives easy access to more cards

Fits comfortably in pocket

The modern human has many interests and wears many hats. Shouldn't you have a wallet that reflects your eclectic taste? Classy, professional, casual, active... the BASICS Wallet is the perfect mesh of form and function for any occasion. With a slim profile and easy access to all of your cards, this wallet was made to simplify your life.