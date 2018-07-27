Triple Your Learning Speed with the Sequel to an e-Learning Hit

Building on the success of the original Become A SuperLearner course, this new-and-improved training is loaded with hacks and techniques to get you learning new skills faster and more efficiently than ever before. Exploring the actual cognitive and neurological factors behind smarter learning, this training goes beyond simple speed reading and shows you advanced memory techniques you can use to better memorize details, learn new skills, and even speak other languages.

Instructor

Jonathan Levi is an experienced entrepreneur, angel investor, and lifehacker from Silicon Valley. Since 2014, Jonathan has been one of the top-performing instructors on Udemy, with his course Become a SuperLearner™ (now retired) earning him over 60,000 students. He has since snowballed this success into the launch of his rapidly growing information products company, SuperHuman Enterprises, which produces such products as the top-rated Becoming SuperHuman Podcast; the bestselling "Become a SuperLearner™" print, digital, and audiobooks; and numerous online courses. Most recently, he launched The SuperLearner Academy™, a private, online academy where he teaches premium-level masterclasses in accelerated learning and productivity. He is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.